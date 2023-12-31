Techie falls off 33rd floor flat, dies in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old software engineer died after falling from the balcony of his friend’s 33rd-floor apartment at Bhattarahalli in KR Puram around 6.45 am on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Dipanshu Sharma, a resident of Kodigehalli. His father Chaman Sharma, a retired Indian Air Force officer, has filed a complaint in this regard. It is said that the techie was partying with his friends when the incident happened.

The police are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol or any substance.

Sharma was working with a software company in Whitefield. Sharma along with three others went to their friend’s apartment at Bhattarahalli and from there to a pub in Indiranagar. From the pub, they visited a mall on Whitefield main road in Mahadevapura.

From there, they went to the apartment at Bhattarahalli, where they all reportedly partied. While dancing, the techie is said to have lost balance and fell off the balcony.

“We suspect that the victim must have been sitting on the side wall of the balcony when the incident occurred. His parents live at Horamavu. After he fell, his friends shifted him to a hospital. The techie died of severe head injuries,” the KR Puram police said.

KR Puram police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old software engineer died after falling from the balcony of his friend’s 33rd-floor apartment at Bhattarahalli in KR Puram around 6.45 am on Friday. The victim has been identified as Dipanshu Sharma, a resident of Kodigehalli. His father Chaman Sharma, a retired Indian Air Force officer, has filed a complaint in this regard. It is said that the techie was partying with his friends when the incident happened. The police are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol or any substance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sharma was working with a software company in Whitefield. Sharma along with three others went to their friend’s apartment at Bhattarahalli and from there to a pub in Indiranagar. From the pub, they visited a mall on Whitefield main road in Mahadevapura. From there, they went to the apartment at Bhattarahalli, where they all reportedly partied. While dancing, the techie is said to have lost balance and fell off the balcony. “We suspect that the victim must have been sitting on the side wall of the balcony when the incident occurred. His parents live at Horamavu. After he fell, his friends shifted him to a hospital. The techie died of severe head injuries,” the KR Puram police said. KR Puram police have registered a case. Further investigations are on. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp