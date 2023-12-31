Home States Karnataka

Techie falls off 33rd floor flat, dies in Bengaluru  

The police are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol or any substance.

Published: 31st December 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old software engineer died after falling from the balcony of his friend’s 33rd-floor apartment at Bhattarahalli in KR Puram around 6.45 am on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Dipanshu Sharma, a resident of Kodigehalli.  His father Chaman Sharma, a retired Indian Air Force officer, has filed a complaint in this regard. It is said that the techie was partying with his friends when the incident happened. 

The police are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol or any substance.

Sharma was working with a software company in Whitefield. Sharma along with three others went to their friend’s apartment at Bhattarahalli and from there to a pub in Indiranagar. From the pub, they visited a mall on Whitefield main road in Mahadevapura. 

From there, they went to the apartment at Bhattarahalli, where they all reportedly partied. While dancing, the techie is said to have lost balance and fell off the balcony.

“We suspect that the victim must have been sitting on the side wall of the balcony when the incident occurred. His parents live at Horamavu. After he fell, his friends shifted him to a hospital. The techie died of severe head injuries,” the KR Puram police said.

KR Puram police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru software engineer death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp