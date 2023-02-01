All in family: Reddy fields wife in brother’s constituency Ballari

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy has announced that his wife Lakshmiaruna Reddy will contest from Ballari as a candidate of the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) — a party that he launched recently — in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Janardhana Reddy had recently announced that he would contest from Gangavathi in the Koppal district.

Currently, the Ballari city constituency is held by Janardhana Reddy’s elder brother Somashekar Reddy of the BJP. Reddy’s announcement of fielding his wife against his brother has raised eyebrows in the political corridors. On the other hand, Somashekar Reddy has said that in a democracy everyone is equal and has the right to contest from anywhere.

Janardhana Reddy said that when voted to power, he will free the Koppal district from slums. “I have a great plan for the development of Anjanadri. I will construct a 200-bed hospital in Gangavathi. Once we come to power, people need not have to go to Bengaluru to get their work done,” he said.

While major political parties in Karnataka have started roadshows with their own modified vehicles, Janardhana Reddy too has announced launching ‘Kalyana Ratha’ to tour across Karnataka.

Janardhana Reddy has said that he will announce 40 candidates in Kalyana and Kittur Karnataka regions.

Meanwhile, political experts in Ballari said that the candidature of Lakshmiaruna from Ballari could cost some votes for BJP as Janardhana Reddy is a household name in the district.

“Several development activities such as road widening and other civic works were initiated while Janardhana Reddy was a minister. Reddy has a fan following in Ballari,” said an expert.

