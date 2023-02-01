Bengaluru city shocker: 3-year-old girl raped, killed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was reportedly raped and murdered in Kamakshipalya police station limits.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon at Kaveripura near Nanda Gokula Government School. Police said a 26-year-old man, known to the family of the victim, was arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday around 7 pm.

Police added that the accused allegedly killed the girl by hitting her on the head with a blunt weapon as injury marks were found on her head. The body was shifted to Victoria Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem. The parents of the victim are garment factory employees.

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was reportedly raped and murdered in Kamakshipalya police station limits. The incident took place on Monday afternoon at Kaveripura near Nanda Gokula Government School. Police said a 26-year-old man, known to the family of the victim, was arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday around 7 pm. Police added that the accused allegedly killed the girl by hitting her on the head with a blunt weapon as injury marks were found on her head. The body was shifted to Victoria Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem. The parents of the victim are garment factory employees.