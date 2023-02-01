Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Man tries to recharge fastag with 'helpline number' on net, loses Rs 99,997 in cyber fraud

Police said that the complainant ended up calling a fake number as he searched for a customer care number on the net.

Published: 01st February 2023 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

FASTag

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A man from Brahmavara in Udupi who tried recharging his fastag account by calling the helpline number available on the net lost Rs 99,997. 

Francis Pius who was travelling from Brahmavara to Mangaluru in his four-wheeler was about to cross the toll plaza in Hejamady and realized that his fastag balance was low on January 29. 

Pius tried searching for a helpline number on the net and got a mobile number to which he lost Rs 99,997 in a total of five transactions that he made.

The person speaking from the other end introduced himself as a representative of Paytm Fastag and assured to ‘help’ him. The miscreant asked Pius to share the one-time password (OTP) that he received on his phone.

As Francis followed his words, Rs 49,000 got deducted from his bank account. As four ore transactions took place following that transaction, amounts of Rs 19,999, Rs 19,998, Rs 9,999 and Rs 1,000 got deducted. In all, Francis lost Rs 99,997.

A case of cyber fraud has been registered by Udupi CEN police based on a complaint by Francis Pius Furtado.

Police said that the complainant ended up calling a fake number as he searched for a customer care number on the net.

Police sources added that Francis was asked to download a suspicious mobile APP and money got deducted. Udupi CEN police station inspector Manjunath told TNIE that an investigation is on to find out to which bank account the money of the complainant has got transferred.

Based on that information, the customer details (KYC details) available with the bank will be sought and the culprits will be traced, he said. A case is registered at Udupi CEN police station under sections- 66 (C), and 66 (D) of the IT Act.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udupi fastag fastag account
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp