Home States Karnataka

'KPCC is ‘Karnataka Pradesh CD Committee': MLC

Meanwhile, Athani BJP MLA Mahesh Kumathalli also demanded a CBI probe into the CD row. Speaking to reporters at Radderahatti village in Athani taluk, Kumathalli said Ramesh Jarkiholi is innocent.

Published: 01st February 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Lakhan Jarkiholi (Photo | EPS)

Lakhan Jarkiholi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi accused state Congress president DK Shivakumar of hatching a conspiracy to defame him over the sex CD scandal, the former’s younger brother MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi hit out at the KPCC calling it ‘Karnataka Pradesh CD Committee’.

Lakhan demanded a CBI probe into the CD Gate to bring out the truth. Addressing the media in Gokak on Tuesday, the MLC said there is a CD factory in Belagavi and is connected to Kanakapura, which is represented by Shivakumar in the Assembly. “CD Gate is a big conspiracy. There is a need for a CBI probe. Similar incidents have been reported since 2000,” he said, adding that the state Congress was different during the period of Dr G Parameshwara and Mallikarjun Kharge. “We accept Kharge and Siddaramaiah as our gurus. The present state Congress led by Kanakapura leader is completely different,” he added.

Meanwhile, Athani BJP MLA Mahesh Kumathalli also demanded a CBI probe into the CD row. Speaking to reporters at Radderahatti village in Athani taluk, Kumathalli said Ramesh Jarkiholi is innocent. “To damage his political career, a few influential politicians are unnecessarily targeting him,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp