'KPCC is ‘Karnataka Pradesh CD Committee': MLC

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi accused state Congress president DK Shivakumar of hatching a conspiracy to defame him over the sex CD scandal, the former’s younger brother MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi hit out at the KPCC calling it ‘Karnataka Pradesh CD Committee’.

Lakhan demanded a CBI probe into the CD Gate to bring out the truth. Addressing the media in Gokak on Tuesday, the MLC said there is a CD factory in Belagavi and is connected to Kanakapura, which is represented by Shivakumar in the Assembly. “CD Gate is a big conspiracy. There is a need for a CBI probe. Similar incidents have been reported since 2000,” he said, adding that the state Congress was different during the period of Dr G Parameshwara and Mallikarjun Kharge. “We accept Kharge and Siddaramaiah as our gurus. The present state Congress led by Kanakapura leader is completely different,” he added.

Meanwhile, Athani BJP MLA Mahesh Kumathalli also demanded a CBI probe into the CD row. Speaking to reporters at Radderahatti village in Athani taluk, Kumathalli said Ramesh Jarkiholi is innocent. “To damage his political career, a few influential politicians are unnecessarily targeting him,” he added.

