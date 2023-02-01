Home States Karnataka

Will simplify rules to help poor buy sites: Karnataka CM

There are no specific concessions in the Revenue Act for constructing houses, says Bommai

Published: 01st February 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

house

The houses distributed by CM Basavaraj Bommai under ‘One Lakh Multi-Storey Bangalore Housing Scheme’ in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government plans to streamline laws to help people purchase housing sites at affordable prices. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said rules will be simplified to help the poor to buy sites to build houses as constructing houses will become even costlier in the coming days.

Speaking after dedicating the “One Lakh Multi-Storey Bangalore Housing Scheme” and handing over houses at Agrahapallya in Yelahanka taluk, Bommai said there are no specific concessions in the Revenue Act for constructing houses. Land prices have increased due to the demand and common people find it difficult to buy sites due to current rules and regulations, he added.

Bommai said that the government proposes to bring a special amendment to laws to do away with many conditions in the current rules and regulations to help poor people build houses by purchasing housing sites at affordable prices, in Bengaluru and other places. Bommai will present the state budget on February 17.

Taking a jibe at the Congress government for announcing the building of 15 lakh houses toward the fag end of its tenure, the CM said they can make plenty of announcements, but resources must be earmarked for the purpose. They had kept Rs 3,000 crore as against the requirement of around Rs 15,000 crore, he said.  The BJP government had the target of building 10 lakh houses of which 5 lakh houses are in the final stages of completion, he said.

Bommai said people must be told what is possible and parties should not make false promises to mislead people. “You cannot cheat people all the time. No one will believe us if we say that everything will be given for free. Responsible people must know where to spend the taxpayer’s money judiciously,” the CM said.

Bommai said after V Somanna became the Housing Minister, he gave a new look to the department and focused on the completion of pending projects.  “After I became the CM, 5 lakh houses are sanctioned of which 4 lakhs are in rural areas and one lakh houses in urban areas. The selection of beneficiaries is in progress. We are fulfilling our promises. Efforts to build one lakh houses in Bengaluru in the last seven years had not become the reality as that announcement was made in hurry without thinking about the availability of land,” he said.

The chief minister said now, 50,000 houses are constructed on 492 acres of land in different places and they are in different stages of completion. In the first phase, 20,000 houses will be distributed of which 5,000 houses were distributed on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai purchase house
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp