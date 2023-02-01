Will simplify rules to help poor buy sites: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government plans to streamline laws to help people purchase housing sites at affordable prices. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said rules will be simplified to help the poor to buy sites to build houses as constructing houses will become even costlier in the coming days.

Speaking after dedicating the “One Lakh Multi-Storey Bangalore Housing Scheme” and handing over houses at Agrahapallya in Yelahanka taluk, Bommai said there are no specific concessions in the Revenue Act for constructing houses. Land prices have increased due to the demand and common people find it difficult to buy sites due to current rules and regulations, he added.

Bommai said that the government proposes to bring a special amendment to laws to do away with many conditions in the current rules and regulations to help poor people build houses by purchasing housing sites at affordable prices, in Bengaluru and other places. Bommai will present the state budget on February 17.

Taking a jibe at the Congress government for announcing the building of 15 lakh houses toward the fag end of its tenure, the CM said they can make plenty of announcements, but resources must be earmarked for the purpose. They had kept Rs 3,000 crore as against the requirement of around Rs 15,000 crore, he said. The BJP government had the target of building 10 lakh houses of which 5 lakh houses are in the final stages of completion, he said.

Bommai said people must be told what is possible and parties should not make false promises to mislead people. “You cannot cheat people all the time. No one will believe us if we say that everything will be given for free. Responsible people must know where to spend the taxpayer’s money judiciously,” the CM said.

Bommai said after V Somanna became the Housing Minister, he gave a new look to the department and focused on the completion of pending projects. “After I became the CM, 5 lakh houses are sanctioned of which 4 lakhs are in rural areas and one lakh houses in urban areas. The selection of beneficiaries is in progress. We are fulfilling our promises. Efforts to build one lakh houses in Bengaluru in the last seven years had not become the reality as that announcement was made in hurry without thinking about the availability of land,” he said.

The chief minister said now, 50,000 houses are constructed on 492 acres of land in different places and they are in different stages of completion. In the first phase, 20,000 houses will be distributed of which 5,000 houses were distributed on Tuesday.

BENGALURU: The State Government plans to streamline laws to help people purchase housing sites at affordable prices. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said rules will be simplified to help the poor to buy sites to build houses as constructing houses will become even costlier in the coming days. Speaking after dedicating the “One Lakh Multi-Storey Bangalore Housing Scheme” and handing over houses at Agrahapallya in Yelahanka taluk, Bommai said there are no specific concessions in the Revenue Act for constructing houses. Land prices have increased due to the demand and common people find it difficult to buy sites due to current rules and regulations, he added. Bommai said that the government proposes to bring a special amendment to laws to do away with many conditions in the current rules and regulations to help poor people build houses by purchasing housing sites at affordable prices, in Bengaluru and other places. Bommai will present the state budget on February 17. Taking a jibe at the Congress government for announcing the building of 15 lakh houses toward the fag end of its tenure, the CM said they can make plenty of announcements, but resources must be earmarked for the purpose. They had kept Rs 3,000 crore as against the requirement of around Rs 15,000 crore, he said. The BJP government had the target of building 10 lakh houses of which 5 lakh houses are in the final stages of completion, he said. Bommai said people must be told what is possible and parties should not make false promises to mislead people. “You cannot cheat people all the time. No one will believe us if we say that everything will be given for free. Responsible people must know where to spend the taxpayer’s money judiciously,” the CM said. Bommai said after V Somanna became the Housing Minister, he gave a new look to the department and focused on the completion of pending projects. “After I became the CM, 5 lakh houses are sanctioned of which 4 lakhs are in rural areas and one lakh houses in urban areas. The selection of beneficiaries is in progress. We are fulfilling our promises. Efforts to build one lakh houses in Bengaluru in the last seven years had not become the reality as that announcement was made in hurry without thinking about the availability of land,” he said. The chief minister said now, 50,000 houses are constructed on 492 acres of land in different places and they are in different stages of completion. In the first phase, 20,000 houses will be distributed of which 5,000 houses were distributed on Tuesday.