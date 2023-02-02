ASHA workers in Karnataka's Kodagu work without salaries for three months

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The ASHA workers were among the forefront warriors during the time of the pandemic and their services continue to support women and children – especially in the rural and interior parts. However, the ASHA workers in the district have not been credited with salaries for three months.

"We follow up on all our responsibilities each day. We visit several houses a day to facilitate antenatal and postnatal check-ups and even carry out sanitation work. However, we are made to toil without the motivation of being paid on time,” shared an ASHA worker from Kodagu who has been offering services for over a decade now.

"For the past three months, we have been checking with the officers regarding the non-payment of salary. Each time we call, we are told that the salary will be credited in a day or two. Three months have passed and we are hearing the same answer from the concerned officers," she shared.

Without the salaries, the workers - especially single mothers - are suffering and taking hand loans to meet their daily needs.

"Each time we ask the authorities, they state different reasons. Once they said that the funds have returned to the state and another time they stated that the funds have been stuck due to technical issues. While they assured us to resolve the issue in a day or two, the same has failed to find a solution,” she explained.

The workers share that they are made to go through the ordeal of non-payment of salaries perpetually and they offer prayers when the salaries are released on the assigned date – which is very rare.

When questioned regarding the issue, Zilla Panchayat CEO Akash S confirmed, "I was made aware of the issue just today. Other outsourced workers have been paid on time despite the recent transformation by the state in the payment process. I have called for a meeting with the DHO and the issue will be rectified in a day or two. The payment has been delayed due to technical issues."

MADIKERI: The ASHA workers were among the forefront warriors during the time of the pandemic and their services continue to support women and children – especially in the rural and interior parts. However, the ASHA workers in the district have not been credited with salaries for three months. "We follow up on all our responsibilities each day. We visit several houses a day to facilitate antenatal and postnatal check-ups and even carry out sanitation work. However, we are made to toil without the motivation of being paid on time,” shared an ASHA worker from Kodagu who has been offering services for over a decade now. "For the past three months, we have been checking with the officers regarding the non-payment of salary. Each time we call, we are told that the salary will be credited in a day or two. Three months have passed and we are hearing the same answer from the concerned officers," she shared. Without the salaries, the workers - especially single mothers - are suffering and taking hand loans to meet their daily needs. "Each time we ask the authorities, they state different reasons. Once they said that the funds have returned to the state and another time they stated that the funds have been stuck due to technical issues. While they assured us to resolve the issue in a day or two, the same has failed to find a solution,” she explained. The workers share that they are made to go through the ordeal of non-payment of salaries perpetually and they offer prayers when the salaries are released on the assigned date – which is very rare. When questioned regarding the issue, Zilla Panchayat CEO Akash S confirmed, "I was made aware of the issue just today. Other outsourced workers have been paid on time despite the recent transformation by the state in the payment process. I have called for a meeting with the DHO and the issue will be rectified in a day or two. The payment has been delayed due to technical issues."