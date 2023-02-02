Bengaluru scientist elected fellow of global body

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based scientist from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been elected fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest general scientific society.

Prof Raghavendra Gadagkar of the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES) was bestowed with this honour for his efforts in “trying to demystify the evolutionary forces that mould social and altruistic behaviour in animals, using the Indian paper wasp, Ropalidia marginata”.

“He employs not only observational and experimental approaches but also behavioural, physiological, chemical and molecular techniques for his research. He has published over 350 scientific papers and articles on his research, and has also written three books,” IISc said in a statement.

Prof Gadagkar has also been notable in his efforts to improve science awareness among the public, both in regularly delivering speeches as well as writing columns to help promote scientific understanding. He is currently the DST Year of Science Chair Professor at CES and has been elected a Fellow in all science academies in India.

