Budget: Growth-oriented and futuristic, praises BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP leaders termed the Union Budget as futuristic and growth-oriented. Calling it ‘Amrit Kaal’ budget, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget is futuristic and provides a clear roadmap to drive India’s growth towards a 5 trillion Dollar economy.

“The budget recognises the contribution of the middle class by addressing their concerns and offers something for everyone” he stated. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing Rs 5,300 crore in central assistance for Upper Bhadra Project (UBP).

The budget will benefit every section of society giving an impetus to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. The central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore for the UBP will immensely benefit the people of Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and Davanagere districts by providing irrigation facilities to farmers and recharging the groundwater table to provide drinking water in drought-prone areas, he added.

The minister said that a special focus on promoting millet will ensure better nutrition and health among citizens and boost the fight against climate change. The budget also addressed the concerns of the hardworking salaried middle class by increasing the income tax exemption limit, he said.

The announcement to enhance the export competitiveness of marine products, particularly shrimps, by reducing duty on key inputs for domestic manufacture of shrimp feed shall contribute to the growth of marine exports from Karnataka, said Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani.

BJP national general Secretary CT Ravi said the budget truly embraces the ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ vision outlined by PM Modi. The budget will benefit every section of society and more emphasis is given to SC, ST and Backward Classes, said BJP State General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar.

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP leaders termed the Union Budget as futuristic and growth-oriented. Calling it ‘Amrit Kaal’ budget, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget is futuristic and provides a clear roadmap to drive India’s growth towards a 5 trillion Dollar economy. “The budget recognises the contribution of the middle class by addressing their concerns and offers something for everyone” he stated. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing Rs 5,300 crore in central assistance for Upper Bhadra Project (UBP). The budget will benefit every section of society giving an impetus to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. The central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore for the UBP will immensely benefit the people of Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and Davanagere districts by providing irrigation facilities to farmers and recharging the groundwater table to provide drinking water in drought-prone areas, he added. The minister said that a special focus on promoting millet will ensure better nutrition and health among citizens and boost the fight against climate change. The budget also addressed the concerns of the hardworking salaried middle class by increasing the income tax exemption limit, he said. The announcement to enhance the export competitiveness of marine products, particularly shrimps, by reducing duty on key inputs for domestic manufacture of shrimp feed shall contribute to the growth of marine exports from Karnataka, said Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani. BJP national general Secretary CT Ravi said the budget truly embraces the ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ vision outlined by PM Modi. The budget will benefit every section of society and more emphasis is given to SC, ST and Backward Classes, said BJP State General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar.