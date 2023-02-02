Congress calls Union Budget anti-poor & pro-rich

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah slammed the Union Budget calling it “anti-poor and pro-rich”.

“It is a very disappointing budget that neglected agriculture, irrigation, rural development, social welfare and many other important schemes, said the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly. The Congress leader said the allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) has been reduced by Rs 29,000 and it will have an impact on creating employment in rural areas, he added.

“There is nothing for Karnataka in the budget, except for the announcement on the Upper Bhadra project, but that too is subject to conditions. The Centre announced Rs 5300 crore for the project, but the total project cost is around Rs 23,000 crore,” he said, adding that the Union Government has not even clarified that the funds will be released in one year or five years.

The Badami MLA said that the State Government will not be able to spend any money or take up the project till the Centre issues a notification on the Upper Krishna project. The former CM also said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol had claimed that it will get the national project status and 50% of the project cost will be provided by the Centre, but no such announcement was made in the budget.

On the new Income Tax slabs, the former CM said the government claimed that it has increased the income limit, but at the same time, it has cut the corporate tax by 8% to help big corporates.

Congress MP DK Suresh said that the Centre failed to provide employment to youth and there is nothing in the budget for Karnataka.

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah slammed the Union Budget calling it “anti-poor and pro-rich”. “It is a very disappointing budget that neglected agriculture, irrigation, rural development, social welfare and many other important schemes, said the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly. The Congress leader said the allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) has been reduced by Rs 29,000 and it will have an impact on creating employment in rural areas, he added. “There is nothing for Karnataka in the budget, except for the announcement on the Upper Bhadra project, but that too is subject to conditions. The Centre announced Rs 5300 crore for the project, but the total project cost is around Rs 23,000 crore,” he said, adding that the Union Government has not even clarified that the funds will be released in one year or five years. The Badami MLA said that the State Government will not be able to spend any money or take up the project till the Centre issues a notification on the Upper Krishna project. The former CM also said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol had claimed that it will get the national project status and 50% of the project cost will be provided by the Centre, but no such announcement was made in the budget. On the new Income Tax slabs, the former CM said the government claimed that it has increased the income limit, but at the same time, it has cut the corporate tax by 8% to help big corporates. Congress MP DK Suresh said that the Centre failed to provide employment to youth and there is nothing in the budget for Karnataka.