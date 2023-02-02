Experts laud Finance Minister’s Green Growth push in Union Budget

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Experts and industry veterans in the state have welcomed the ‘Green Growth’ initiative announced in the Union Budget 2023-24 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. Sitharaman also announced the government’s aim to shift to sustainable sources of energy.

“The decision to set up 10,000 bio-input resource centres and to harness the value of waste by converting it into biogas will help tackle methane emissions”, said Swapan Mehra, CEO & Founder, IORA.

Suhas Rajkumar, founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said the Budget is encouraging on various fronts, including green growth. “Such initiatives will ensure rapid electrification in the country and encourage a seamless transition towards the green mobility sector.

The equipment manufacturers will also see immense growth with this move”, he added. Sitharaman said in her speech, “We are implementing many programmes for green fuel, green energy, green mobility, green farming and equipment and even policies for various economic sectors. These green growth efforts will help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy and provide large-scale green job opportunities.”

A sum of Rs 35,000 crore has been allocated for priority capital investment towards energy transition, net zero objectives and energy security. The finance minister also addressed the recently launched National Green Hydrogen Mission during the budget session amounting to Rs 19,700 crore which is another step towards facilitating low carbon intensity in India.

The efforts towards increasing investment in the green energy sector are in alignment with the country’s aim of reaching ‘Panchamrit’ - net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, experts said. Panchamrit is the five-point agenda announced by PM Modi at the COP 26 summit in Glasgow last year for achieving net zero.

BENGALURU: Experts and industry veterans in the state have welcomed the ‘Green Growth’ initiative announced in the Union Budget 2023-24 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. Sitharaman also announced the government’s aim to shift to sustainable sources of energy. “The decision to set up 10,000 bio-input resource centres and to harness the value of waste by converting it into biogas will help tackle methane emissions”, said Swapan Mehra, CEO & Founder, IORA. Suhas Rajkumar, founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said the Budget is encouraging on various fronts, including green growth. “Such initiatives will ensure rapid electrification in the country and encourage a seamless transition towards the green mobility sector. The equipment manufacturers will also see immense growth with this move”, he added. Sitharaman said in her speech, “We are implementing many programmes for green fuel, green energy, green mobility, green farming and equipment and even policies for various economic sectors. These green growth efforts will help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy and provide large-scale green job opportunities.” A sum of Rs 35,000 crore has been allocated for priority capital investment towards energy transition, net zero objectives and energy security. The finance minister also addressed the recently launched National Green Hydrogen Mission during the budget session amounting to Rs 19,700 crore which is another step towards facilitating low carbon intensity in India. The efforts towards increasing investment in the green energy sector are in alignment with the country’s aim of reaching ‘Panchamrit’ - net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, experts said. Panchamrit is the five-point agenda announced by PM Modi at the COP 26 summit in Glasgow last year for achieving net zero.