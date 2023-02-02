Karnataka High Court rejects bail plea of Murugha seer  

Home States Karnataka

The advocates of pontiff said that they would approach the high court for bail.

Published: 02nd February 2023

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The second additional district judge B K Komala on Tuesday rejected the bail plea by Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru in the first POCSO case registered against him.

The advocates of the pontiff, who had approached the Karnataka High Court for bail, withdrew their application there and tried to utilise the opportunity of getting bail at the second additional district court.

The judge, who heard both sides, rejected the pontiff’s plea. The advocates of the pontiff said that they would approach the high court for bail.

Based on a complaint by two victims at Mysuru’s Nazarbad police station and subsequent transfer of the case to the Chitradurga rural police station, the district police conducted a probe and filed a 694-page charge sheet in the case.

