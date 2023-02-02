Karnataka: Surjewala holds talks with Siddu, DKS before key meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the eve of the Congress election committee meeting, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah held a marathon discussion on Wednesday on shortlisting the party’s candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

According to sources, the meeting was held to avoid any embarrassment during the 36-member election committee meeting to be held in a resort in Devanahalli on Thursday.

D K Shivakumar

With both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar slugging it out to safeguard the interests of their loyalists for the party’s nominations, AICC president Mallikajuna Kharge had suggested Surjewala to hold the meeting with the duo to iron out the differences well in advance.

The trio also discussed reports of various surveys conducted by private agencies commissioned by Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and the AICC, sources told TNIE.

Earlier, Surjewala met former Dy CM Dr G Parameshwara at the latter’s residence in the afternoon and held a confidential meeting. As Koratagere is still a complex assembly constituency to tackle, Parameshwara may be asked to look at a safer seat and Surjewala, based on a survey report, might have suggested this to him, according to sources.

