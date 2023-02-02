Home States Karnataka

Rs 5,300 crore allocation for Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra Project

It will also provide drinking water to a lot of people.

Published: 02nd February 2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the allocation of Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project in the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

“This is the first national project among several irrigation projects of the state,” Bommai said.

The Upper Bhadra Project aims to provide irrigation facilities and drinking water supply to drought-prone districts of the state like Chitradurga, Davanagere, Tumakuru and parts of Chikkamagaluru. 

Bommai said the project aims at irrigating over one lakh hectares of land in drought-hit and dry land of central Karnataka. It will also provide drinking water to a lot of people.

