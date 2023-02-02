Budget satisfies many expectations and promises a better tomorrow

By Express News Service

There are varied expectations about this year’s budget on three important counts.

First, the problems of unemployment and inflation were being highlighted very strongly, therefore, it was expected that the budget would provide solutions to these issues.

Second, most political analysts felt this would be a pre-election budget as the current government may not present a full budget next year due to elections. Therefore, in the usual culture of a budget, many pacifiers were expected but the government thinking is against freebies, hence, it was difficult to do that.

Three, the finance minister had a task to maintain fiscal discipline under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act.

Besides these three important expectations, the government was committed to boost growth, bring in investment and create an atmosphere that satisfies many. The budget satisfies most groups in society and is possibly a budget that may be liked by many. There are promises which will yield results only after some lag, but under the expectation of these results, one can look forward to a better tomorrow.

Coming to the fiscal part of the budget, it is interesting that the total tax revenue increased from Rs 23.48 lakh crore to Rs 26.3 lakh crore, an increase of about Rs 3 lakh crore. This is a substantial gain on the revenue side, especially contributed by the new GST regime.

The non-tax revenue is slated to increase by about Rs 40,000 crore. On the expenditure side, the finance minister has pegged the total expenditure at Rs 45 lakh crore, giving an increase of about Rs 4 lakh crore. The effective revenue deficit, therefore, comes to Rs 8.69 lakh crore, and that is only 2.9% of the GDP. Hence, fiscal prudence is quite visible in budgetary computations.

Given this situation, there are a few important announcements made in the budget with a reduction in Customs duty, and also changes in direct taxation rules. As a result, of these changes in direct tax proposals, revenue loss will be about Rs 38,000 crore, of which Rs 37,000 crore will be from direct taxes and Rs 1,000 crore from indirect taxes. But some of the increased excise and customs duties will yield about Rs 3,000 crore added to the revenue side. With all these fiscal rigmaroles, the fiscal deficit has been pegged at 5.9% of the GDP, with a promise that it will go below 4% in the coming years.

Among the achievements during the earlier year, the finance minister mentioned 11.7 crore toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 9.6 crore LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme, 220 crore Covid vaccination shots, 47.8 crore PM Jan Dhan bank accounts, insurance cover for 44.6 crore persons under PM Suraksha Bima and PM Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, and cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh crore to over 11.4 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The investment in infrastructure will certainly bring more employment to rural areas, besides digital public infrastructure for agriculture, which will help farmers in most of the important components. If this works on the mobile platform, it will certainly be useful, along with the newly introduced Agriculture Accelerator Fund.

The revamping of banking regulations and centrally creating a database for Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies, with a link to the policymakers, will create a positive atmosphere and help further development decentralisation. Horticulture development as well as fisheries received significant attention in the budget.

Among the three challenges confronted by the Finance Minister, she has successfully created an atmosphere for increasing employment, controlled inflation to the RBI cap and shown fiscal prudence in preparing the budget.

In an overall analysis, the budget seems to be a do-good budget where most of the components are taken care of to satisfy as many groups in society as possible. Then can we presume that it has satisfied our myriad expectations?

