Schools start registering as evaluation centres in Karnataka

Schools have been registering themselves online as centres to conduct the examinations.

Published: 02nd February 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the School Education and Literacy Department prepares to conduct state-level evaluations for Classes 5 and 8 state syllabus students, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has initiated the process of setting up centres.

According to a circular issued by the Karnataka School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council (KSQAAC), government, aided and unaided schools following the state curriculum will act as centres to write the examinations.

KSQAAC stated that based on the number of students for that school for Class 5, at least 25 students must be available in one centre. If the number of students is fewer in a particular school, students from nearby primary schools within a radius of 2 km can be included, provided that the school is equipped with the necessary basic facilities. The same goes for centres for Class 8 examinations. However, the number of students must be at least 50.

Schools have been registering themselves online as centres to conduct the examinations. This is the first time in the state that Classes 5 and 8 assessments are being conducted to assess the learning levels of students.

