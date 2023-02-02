Home States Karnataka

Union Budget: Centre to fund Police quarters at stations 

Published: 02nd February 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar (R) greets inspector CA Siddalingaiah.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar (R) greets inspector CA Siddalingaiah. | KPN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Union Budget announcement that states will get funds to provide housing for police personnel on police station premises itself has been welcomed by former officers. 

“It will be satisfactory if at least 60 per cent of police personnel is provided housing by the Home Department. This housing will be free of cost and in cities where rents are high, such police quarters will definitely help the lower-rung policemen.

The present housing facility is about 50 per cent and the funds by the Union government for housing for police personnel can be used to fill the remaining 10 per cent,” said T Suneel Kumar, retired DGP, who was also Managing Director of  Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Limited.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also welcomed the Union Minister’s announcement.

“Work efficiency among police personnel will increase if housing facility for them is provided on the premises of their respective police stations,” he said.

