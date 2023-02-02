'Unity malls' in each district to showcase art and crafts in Karnataka

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The central government is working on a new method of promoting tourism and its associated factors through malls. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced the creation of unity malls, and also put the promotion of tourism on mission mode, with the involvement of state governments and public-private partnerships.

A senior tourism ministry official told TNIE that the Centre’s proposed unity malls will be mall-like stores in each district, showcasing traditional crafts, handicrafts and other GI Tag products. They will be on the lines of the ‘one district, one destination’ promotion, which is already happening at some railway stations. Some will also offer hands-on experiences, like making cultural and traditional artworks.

The official said the unity malls will have much more on offer. In the case of urban districts like Bengaluru, where there is nothing much to showcase, the entire state will be displayed.

On adding more destinations to draw more tourists, like Hampi and Mysuru, the official said the government is working on promoting the west coast. “The carrying capacity in Goa is now over-exploited, so destinations from Karwar to Mangaluru are being promoted. Talks are also on with state tourism department officials to set up Heli tourism at Karwar, along with water sports, leisure and recreation,” the official said.

To draw more tourists to Karnataka, domestic and international, the official said that every year, two destinations will be added to the existing list of iconic destinations to be promoted. This year, it is Hampi and Mysuru, next, the department is working on two separate themes -- coast and heritage. The thrust, however, is to ensure that facilities are of international standards for tourists. So while the central government has made the announcement, works on the ground by the state governments and all stakeholders are crucial.

