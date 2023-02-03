Anganwadi demands will be met in phased manner, says minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Women and Child Development, Halappa Achar gave an assurance that all demands of the Anganwadi community will be fulfilled in a phased manner. He said he will issue directions to the authorities concerned to look into the demands.

Achar and his officers held a meeting with striking Anganwadi workers’ association leaders in Bengaluru on Thursday morning. The meeting was held after a 10-day protest staged by Anganwadi workers to press for their demands. Anganwadi is a child care centre under the Integrated Child Development Service started by the government 48 years ago to address the issues of child hunger and malnutrition.

After the meeting, the minister said that the Finance Department has agreed to extend gratuity to Anganwadi workers and an order in this regard will be issued at the earliest.

Achar said the demand for implementation of minimum wages for Anganwadi workers will be taken up with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He said, “Besides taking steps to upgrade mini-Anganwadi centres, steps will be taken to provide free health facilities to Anganwadi workers in all District Health Centres in the state.’’

