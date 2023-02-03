Bhavani or Swaroop? JDS workers wait for HDK to decide on tickets

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS workers are waiting for former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to decide the fate of Bhavani Revanna and Swaroop Prakash, aspirants for the party ticket from Hassan, in Bengaluru on Friday.

It may be recalled that HD Kumaraswamy had said he discuss the pros and cons at a party meeting in Bengaluru on Friday, and announced the decision on Saturday. Kumaraswamy also said the Hassan candidate will be announced along with the second list of 45 candidates. Former minister HD Revanna, and his sons Prajwal and Suraj have supported Bhavani’s candidature, while Kumaraswamy is supporting Swaroop Prakash.

The former CM had strongly opposed Bhavani’s candidature when she declared herself the Hassan candidate, at a public function a week ago. Humiliating her, Kumaraswamy had said the party had not finalised the ticket for the Hassan constituency, and as there are a few aspirants, the party will finalise the ticket after a meeting. Asked about this, former minister HD Revanna said he is not aware of it.

Bhavani Revanna seems hardly disturbed, with Kumaraswamy continuing to visit villages and temples. Swaroop Prakash, son of former JDS MLA late HS Prakash and a ticket aspirant, has already started his campaign and is seeking the blessings of senior citizens. He told TNIE that he is confident of getting the seat as Kumaraswamy had promised the ticket when he visited Hassan.

