Home States Karnataka

Coast Guard displays surveillance prowess

The Advance Light Helicopter demonstrated recovery of a person from sea as well as helobatics.

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot during Coast Guard Week in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) displayed its coastal surveillance prowess and combative skills during a ‘Day at Sea’ event held as part of Coast Guard Week celebrations in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, officials of the Coast Guard and their family members witnessed the spectacular displays.

Armed with the advanced ship (AOPV Sachet), Advance Light Helicopters, fast patrol vessel Rajdoot and interceptor boats among others, the personnel showed how they will deal with pirate vessels, fire in security boats and other exigencies. The Advance Light Helicopter demonstrated recovery of a person from the sea as well as helobatics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thaawarchand Gehlot Indian Coast Guard
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp