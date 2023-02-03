Coast Guard displays surveillance prowess

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) displayed its coastal surveillance prowess and combative skills during a ‘Day at Sea’ event held as part of Coast Guard Week celebrations in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, officials of the Coast Guard and their family members witnessed the spectacular displays.

Armed with the advanced ship (AOPV Sachet), Advance Light Helicopters, fast patrol vessel Rajdoot and interceptor boats among others, the personnel showed how they will deal with pirate vessels, fire in security boats and other exigencies. The Advance Light Helicopter demonstrated recovery of a person from the sea as well as helobatics.

