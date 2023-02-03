Home States Karnataka

Congress's first list for Karnataka Assembly election likely only in Feb-end

The first list of 120-150 candidates has already been prepared, and as a formality, will go before the screening committee, it added.

(From left) Congress leaders Veerappa Moily, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Singh Surjewala and DK Shivakumar at the party election committee meeting  in Bengaluru on Thursday  | Express

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Congress’ State Election Committee on Thursday held deliberations on shortlisting candidates for the upcoming elections, following recommendations from district committees.

A national-level screening committee, including leaders from outside the state, is expected to be set up in 3-4 days to finalise the list, which will be sent to the Central Election Committee (CEC) headed by AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge.

“The announcement of the first list of candidates itself may be likely only in the last week of February or first week of March,” a Congress leader told TNIE. The first list of 120-150 candidates has already been prepared, and as a formality, will go before the screening committee, it added.

AICC national general secretary in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, former Union minister Veerappa Moily, former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara and about 40 senior leaders addressed the meeting.

The guidelines to be adopted to shortlist candidates, including winnability, the chances of those who have lost two consecutive polls, caste matrix and surveys conducted by the party were discussed. Besides, the strategy to quell any possible rebellion, as there are multiple aspirants in some constituencies, was also discussed.

“Those who miss out on tickets must sacrifice their ambition for the party, and will be given posts when the party comes to power,” Shivakumar told reporters before the meeting.

Former Union minister K H Muniyappa raised the issue of issuing tickets to those who were defeated in successive polls and sought tickets for SC Left and SC right communities, proportionate to their population. The meeting did not discuss sensitive constituencies such as Pulikeshi Nagar and left it to the high command as the minorities have already given their representation to the leaders. Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar later went to a private hotel for another round of talks.

Shamanuru bats for community

Community leaders M B Patil, Eshwar Khandre and Allum Veerabhadrappa met Shamanuru Shivashankarappa at the latter’s residence in the evening and held deliberations. Shamanuru is likely to take up the case of the community with AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge.

