Dentist hangs self in Karnataka, love angle suspected

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old dentist working at the MS Ramaiah Hospital was found hanging at her rented house in RMV 2nd stage. The father of the deceased has filed a police complaint accusing another doctor of the same hospital of being responsible for her death.

As per the complaint, the victim, Priyanshi Tripathi, was harassed by the suspect which led to her death. The police have registered a case of abetment of suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

According to preliminary investigations, the deceased, Priyanshi Tripathi, was in love with the accused, Dr Sumit, and the latter had turned down her proposal. Upset over this she hanged herself on January 24. Priyanshi’s father Sushil Tripathi (53) is from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

On the contrary, the complainant stated that it was the suspect who was harassing his daughter for the last one year. He was forcing her to marry him and was also demanding money. The suspect is further accused of forcing the victim to drink alcohol and smoke cigarettes. The victim is said to have requested her parents to take her back to Lucknow as she was unable to bear the harassment.

“We are investigating the accusation made against the suspect by the father of the deceased. We have not taken any action against the suspect as there is no evidence against him. There is no needle of suspicion towards him,” said an officer who is on part of the investigation.

Later, police is said to have briefed Sushil Tripathi about the progress in the investigation following which he is said to have decided to withdraw the complaint as he was not aware of the exact reasons behind his daughter’s death. Since the FIR has already been registered, legal formalities have to be followed to withdraw the complaint. When contacted, Sushil Tripathi refused to comment. The Sanjaynagar police have registered a case and are further investigating.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

