Fake letter aims to create rift between me, DKS: Siddu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said a fake and forged letter with his name is being circulated to create confusion among people and party workers. The Congress leader said he will a file case and demanded that those responsible for it should be arrested.

“A fake & forged letter with my name on the letterhead is being circulated with a mala fide intention of creating confusion among people, @INCKarnataka party workers & leaders. Disturbed by their falling electoral prospects, @BJP4Karnataka has stooped low like their high command,” the former CM stated taking to Twitter.

The Badami MLA said Congress leaders in Karnataka are united and fake letters or morphed images will not break their unity. “INCKarnataka leaders are united & no fake, morphed or forged images circulated by unethical opposition can break our unity & commitment for our people,” he said.

“We will file a case against this & demand that the perpetrators are immediately arrested,” Siddaramaiah tweeted with an image of a letter with his letterhead, dated February 1, addressed to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The letter in Kannada alleges that KPCC president DK Shivakumar is sidelining Siddaramaiah’s followers in the party candidates’ selection process.

Siddaramaiah clarified that he has nothing to do with the fake letter that is being circulated by miscreants trying to create a rift between him and the state Congress president.

