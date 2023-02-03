Home States Karnataka

Fake letter aims to create rift between me, DKS: Siddu

Siddaramaiah clarified that he has nothing to do with the fake letter that is being circulated by miscreants trying to create a rift between him and the state Congress president.

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

A file photo of former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said a fake and forged letter with his name is being circulated to create confusion among people and party workers. The Congress leader said he will a file case and demanded that those responsible for it should be arrested.

“A fake & forged letter with my name on the letterhead is being circulated with a mala fide intention of creating confusion among people, @INCKarnataka  party workers & leaders. Disturbed by their falling electoral prospects, @BJP4Karnataka  has stooped low like their high command,” the former CM stated taking to Twitter.

The Badami MLA said Congress leaders in Karnataka are united and fake letters or morphed images will not break their unity. “INCKarnataka leaders are united & no fake, morphed or forged images circulated by unethical opposition can break our unity & commitment for our people,” he said.

“We will file a case against this & demand that the perpetrators are immediately arrested,” Siddaramaiah tweeted with an image of a letter with his letterhead, dated February 1, addressed to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The letter in Kannada alleges that KPCC president DK Shivakumar is sidelining Siddaramaiah’s followers in the party candidates’ selection process.

Siddaramaiah clarified that he has nothing to do with the fake letter that is being circulated by miscreants trying to create a rift between him and the state Congress president.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp