50 per cent discount: On Day 1 traffic department gets richer, collects Rs 5 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Traffic Department decided to offer a 50 per cent discount to those who voluntarily pay penalties for traffic violations, as many as 2,01,828 violations were cleared and Rs 5,61,45,000 collected till 9 pm on Friday.

The servers of the traffic police department crashed due to the heavy rush. Servers of Paytm and BangaloreOne had also started to slow down.

A large number of people thronged the Traffic Management Centre on Infantry Road and various traffic police stations to avail of the discount. The traffic police said they have about 2.3 crores of traffic challan cases pending.

Special Commissioner, Traffic, M A Saleem on Friday told TNIE: “Notices were pending since the last 5-6 years with people and they were not responding. The decision of offering a one-time discount was an initiative of the Transport Department and Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.”

Saleem said that last year Rs 180 crore was collected as penalties. Saleem added that 61,000 violations were cleared at police stations by people. Most of the penalties are for signal jumping, riding without a helmet, driving one-way and wrong parking.

The city traffic police have released the fare chart of the discounted fine amount for 44 different types of traffic violations following the Transport Department’s notification. Motorists can pay the fine either by visiting their nearest traffic police stations, at Transport Traffic Management Centres, Karnataka One website (https://www.karnatakaone.gov.in/), Paytm or even by logging on to the BTP website (https://btp.gov.in/).

