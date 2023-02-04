Home States Karnataka

‘Hejjegondu Daari’ programme aims to improve Yadgir district’s SSLC rankings

The committee supervises the functioning of the schools in improving the results.

Snehal R

Yadgir Deputy Commissioner Snehal R guiding SSLC students on how to face exams in her weekly programme Hejjegondu Daari  | Express

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Yadgir administration is striving hard to improve the district’s performance in this year’s SSLC examination. The district stood at the 33rd spot in 2021-22 SSLC results.

Yadgir Deputy Commissioner Snehal R, who was previously Director of PU Education Board, has launched a programme ‘Hejjegondu Daari’ (There is a way for each step) which is said to be first-of-its-kind in North Karnataka, including Kalyana Karnataka.

Under the programme, Snehal invites 20 SSLC students from different schools in the district every Thursday and guides them on how to face the exam.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of Public Instructions Shantgowda Patil said that the department will select four schools that will send 5 students each to the DC’s Office every Thursday. The students will be taken to the offices of each department in the DC’s Office by a designated officer to introduce them to the functioning of the offices.

Later, the DC addresses the students for more than 60 minutes on how to write the exam with confidence, including tips on how to prepare and score good marks.  She has already addressed over 200 students and this exercise will continue till the commencement of SSLC exams in the Yadgir district. Also, a supervisory committee has been formed for which the DC is the honorary president and Yadgir zill panchayat CEO is the president.

The committee supervises the functioning of the schools in improving the results. Shantagowda said that all the schools in the Yadgir district completed the syllabus for the SSLC examination two weeks ago and have started revision classes. Preparatory exams will be held within a fortnight and special classes will be conducted for students who score less.

