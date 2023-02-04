Home States Karnataka

Reduce SSLC pass marks from 28 to 20: Panel to Karnataka govt  

The report also highlights the dropout rate of students between first PU and second PU classes.

Published: 04th February 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

TM Vijay Bhaskar

Karnataka former chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to increase the pass percentage in the SSLC examination, the Karnataka Administrative Reform Commission - II has recommended to the state government to reduce passing marks in theory exams from the present 28 marks to 20 marks out of the total 80 marks.

The panel, headed by former chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, submitted its fourth and fifth reports to CM Basavaraj Biommai on Friday.  According to the Commission, the Gross Enrolment Ratio of children getting admitted to Pre-University (PU) classes is the lowest among all south Indian states. One of the main reasons for this is students failing SSLC exams.

“When other children from other states can do better, why not our children,” Vijay Bhaskar told TNIE, who submitted 1,609 recommendations to the CM. The report pointed out that a large number of students belonging to the SC/ST fail SSLC exams which adds to the overall low pass percentage.

Merger of schools recommended

The panel has also recommended the introduction of internal assessment for SSLC and PU students on the lines of neighbouring states. It said multiple choice questions (MCQs) in SSLC and PU exams for 15 marks in science subjects and 20 marks in social science and languages. The report also highlights the dropout rate of students between first PU and second PU classes.

Apart from this, the panel has recommended the merger of lower primary schools, higher primary schools and high schools located within a 100-metre radius. “Presently, there are thousands of schools in different buildings within a 100-metre area.

Students who finish lower primary schools and want to join higher primary schools have to obtain a transfer certificate and then take fresh admission. In this process, there
are chances of students dropping out. We are not recommending closure but merging of two schools which will help students to study without any hindrance”

