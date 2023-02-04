Thrust for nursing colleges, paramedic courses at taluk hospitals

Home States Karnataka

BENGALURU: In order to bridge the demand gap for nurses, the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-II, headed by former Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, has recommended that the state government start nursing colleges with 20 nursing seats for General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) or B.Sc nursing course, and paramedical courses with 10 paramedical seats at the 100-bed taluk government hospitals.

The panel report points out that as an interim measure, BSc Nursing and MSc Nursing staff working in taluk hospitals can be deputed to the college to work as faculty while continuing to work in the hospital. This will enable taluk hospitals to improve patient care with the help of trainee and interning nursing students, and also provide additional nursing seats and jobs for rural students.

It also pointed out that some states have set up Nursing Directorates to strengthen the contribution of nursing and midwifery to healthcare, as a profession and for formulating equitable and fair policies.

“The involvement of nurse midwives in policy/decision-making levels would help reduce policy-practice gaps in the healthcare system and contribute to achieving an accelerated reduction of MMR and IMR.

The Union Health and Family Welfare ministry, too, recommended the formation of Nursing Directorates in states in 2017. A Nursing Directorate in the state can be established and a post of Joint Director Nursing can be created,” it recommends.

The panel also recommended a special Nurses Human Resource Management System, a technology-based platform for maintaining a live nurse and midwives’ register, by the health and medical education departments.

OTHER RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Severely malnourished and moderately nourished children can be given 5 eggs a week, instead of the existing 2
  • Bifurcate women and child directorate as child development directorate and women empowerment and development directorate
  • KPSC members, including the chairperson, can be reduced to 8 members from the existing 14
  • Creation of 30 posts of  KAS-rank deputy commissioner in BBMP, to coordinate with other civic agencies
  • The finance dept may provide the separate budgetary head of account, with allocation for housekeeping and cleanliness expenses for schools, colleges and hospitals
  • District sports authority and district sports development fund may be established in districts to collect Corporate Social Responsibility funds and develop sports
