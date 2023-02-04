Traffic claims Nimhans-bound toddler’s life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a tragic turn of events, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who was being rushed to Nimhans, died mid-way as the ambulance in which she was being taken got stuck in a traffic jam in Nelamangala. The girl had sustained head injuries in a road accident in Tiptur and was being rushed to Nimhans.

The driver of the ambulance, Madhusudan, was grief-stricken over how a 20-minute delay due to heavy traffic on the busy Bengaluru-Tumakuru Main Road claimed the life of the little girl on Thursday around 9.30 pm.

The girl, Huda Kausar, was a native of Tiptur in the Tumakuru district. The accident happened when she along with her parents Ahmed and Ruksana, fell from the bike on which they were travelling after it was hit by an SUV at Kaimara in Tiptur.

Kausar, who was sitting in the front, sustained serious head injuries. Passersby shifted all three to a hospital in Tiptur and from there to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. Doctors at the Hassan hospital advised them to take the girl to Nimhans as Kausar’s condition was extremely critical.

The ambulance reached Nelamangala from Hassan in an hour but got stuck in traffic near Goraguntepalya for nearly 20 minutes.

“The kid’s condition worsened after the ambulance got stuck in traffic. The girl could not get treatment in the golden hour. Although she was being taken to Nimhans, she had to be rushed to a private hospital next to Yeshwanthpura Metro Station in Goraguntepalya as her condition worsened. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries,” Madhusudhan told the media. Members of All Karnataka Ambulance Road Safety Group said they were unable to clear the road for traffic inside the city as there were no alternative routes to divert traffic.

