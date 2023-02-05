Home States Karnataka

BJP committed to welfare of minorities, says Sudhakar

The minorities across the state will also vote for the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls, he predicted.

Published: 05th February 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar at an event in Chikkaballapura on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: The BJP is committed to the development and welfare of minorities across India, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Addressing a gathering where hundreds of Muslims joined the BJP in Chikkaballapur on Saturday, Sudhakar trained his guns on the opposition Congress party accusing it of not doing anything for the minorities and falsely accusing the saffron party of being communal. He accused the Congress of playing politics in the name of religion.

“The people from the minority community are not ready to believe the Congress anymore as it has not done anything for them”, he said, while listing out the welfare programmes taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Muslims in the state. Sudhakar said the fact that the BJP has come to power in a state like Uttar Pradesh, where Muslims form 30 per cent of the population, shows that they trust the BJP. The minorities across the state will also vote for the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls, he predicted.

He ridiculed the Congress’  Praja Dhwani Yatra by saying that their leader Rahul Gandhi had taken out a Bharat Jodo Yatra, whereas the Congress leaders are now dividing the state by taking out yatras in different directions of the state. Sudhakar Congress MP from Kolar KH Muniyappa’s contribution to the country and said despite his own party leaders politically “murdering” him, he is loyal to the party.ENS

