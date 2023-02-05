Home States Karnataka

BJP didn’t even fulfil 25 per cent  of manifesto promises: DKS

This is BJP’s manifesto, he said, adding that BJP leaders don’t speak on development issues, but focus on communal issues like love jihad.

Published: 05th February 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

KPCC president DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

MALUR: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Saturday hit out at the BJP State Government saying that the saffron party has not even fulfilled 25% of the promises it made in its manifesto. Addressing Congress’ Praja Dhwani Yatra in Malur, the Kanakapura MLA said:“The BJP is not concerned about the people of Karnataka. People are upset with the BJP government at the Centre and State.”

Former minister Dinesh Gundurao hit out at BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel for his recent purported statement asking party workers “to focus on love jihad instead of development issues like roads and drains’ ‘. This is BJP’s manifesto, he said, adding that BJP leaders don’t speak on development issues, but focus on communal issues like love jihad.

On BJP leader BS Yediyurappa’s statement that the Congress bus yatra will get punctured, Shivakumar said: “In another 60 days, we will know whose bus has punctured.”When asked if Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh will join the Congress, he said that he respects all politicians cutting across party lines and whoever wants to join the party can apply to become member of the party. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka elections DK Shivakumar
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp