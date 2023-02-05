BJP didn’t even fulfil 25 per cent  of manifesto promises: DKS

By Express News Service

MALUR: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Saturday hit out at the BJP State Government saying that the saffron party has not even fulfilled 25% of the promises it made in its manifesto. Addressing Congress’ Praja Dhwani Yatra in Malur, the Kanakapura MLA said:“The BJP is not concerned about the people of Karnataka. People are upset with the BJP government at the Centre and State.”

Former minister Dinesh Gundurao hit out at BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel for his recent purported statement asking party workers “to focus on love jihad instead of development issues like roads and drains’ ‘. This is BJP’s manifesto, he said, adding that BJP leaders don’t speak on development issues, but focus on communal issues like love jihad.

On BJP leader BS Yediyurappa’s statement that the Congress bus yatra will get punctured, Shivakumar said: “In another 60 days, we will know whose bus has punctured.”When asked if Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh will join the Congress, he said that he respects all politicians cutting across party lines and whoever wants to join the party can apply to become member of the party.

