Congress appeases minorities, lacks vision, says BJP national general secretary Arun Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday took a dig at the Congress and alleged that the party continued to indulge in minority appeasement politics despite losing elections in several states. Speaking at the BJP’s special executive meeting here, Singh alleged that Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah does politics by insulting Hindus.

“During Siddaramaiah’s rule, the Popular Front of India was encouraged and killing of Hindus was rampant,” he alleged. He said the Congress has no vision as it makes false promises like providing 200 units of power free of cost to every household every month and Rs 2,000 per month to every women-led household. “Even the state budget outlay is not sufficient to fulfil these promises. Congress promises the moon and stars to voters, but finally fails to deliver like in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Singh predicted that the BJP will win 150 seats in Karnataka.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP will win 130-140 seats. He stressed that the party has to take SC/STs and OBCs into confidence by visiting their homes and listening to their problems. “The Congress leaders’ bus yatra will get punctured as there are differences between the leaders. Two leaders are eyeing the CM’s chair in the Congress,” he added.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, while referring to Siddaramaiah, sarcastically said that the latter’s search for a safe seat is not over yet.Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi suggested that the BJP should expose the Congress as an anti-Dalit party. “Siddaramaiah had defeated AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and politically finished off Dr G Parameshwara and now has been drowning KH Muniyappa. We should create an awareness that we gave social justice by increasing the SC/ST quota,” he said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the people will give a complete majority to the BJP in Karnataka. On 40% commission allegations by contractors, Goyal clarified that given the clean track record of PM Modi, action would be taken on the guilty.

