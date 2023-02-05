PSI scam: Karnataka HC denies bail to accused, says corruption is worse than murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court rejected the bail plea of PSI recruitment scam accused K Harish from Byadarahalli, saying that releasing him on bail will send a wrong signal to society. The court also said that it will have a negative impact on the credibility of the judiciary.

“The investigating agency has to go to the root of the matter to unearth the flow of black money which will have its tentacles in each and every walk of life and its result will be beyond our imagination”, Justice MG Uma said, in an order passed recently.

The court observed that a dacoit may commit an offence to earn some money for his livelihood or even to lead a lavish life. A murderer may commit the offence to end the life of another person for his own reasons. Such offences may destroy the lives of families or a few others. But the allegations made against the accused are much more serious than committing any heinous murder or dacoity or any other offence for that matter, the court added.

The court also said that the officers in the department have the onerous responsibility of investigating a crime, maintenance of law and order in society and also enforcement of social legislation. “They are supposed to be the champions of any peaceful society. When candidates enter the system through corrupt means, we cannot expect that there will be any system worth mentioning to safeguard the interest of the citizen. It is rightly said that corruption is like cancer in our society”, the court added.

According to the prosecution, Harish, who is accused No. 34, was apprehended on June 13, 2022, and since then he is in judicial custody. As per the chargesheet, he conspired with other co-accused and developed contacts with the aspirants who were willing to shell out some money to gain entry into the department from the backdoor. He allegedly acted as a middleman in collecting Rs 30 lakh each from accused No 14 and accused No 16 and earned a commission of Rs 5 lakh for the job he did.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court rejected the bail plea of PSI recruitment scam accused K Harish from Byadarahalli, saying that releasing him on bail will send a wrong signal to society. The court also said that it will have a negative impact on the credibility of the judiciary. “The investigating agency has to go to the root of the matter to unearth the flow of black money which will have its tentacles in each and every walk of life and its result will be beyond our imagination”, Justice MG Uma said, in an order passed recently. The court observed that a dacoit may commit an offence to earn some money for his livelihood or even to lead a lavish life. A murderer may commit the offence to end the life of another person for his own reasons. Such offences may destroy the lives of families or a few others. But the allegations made against the accused are much more serious than committing any heinous murder or dacoity or any other offence for that matter, the court added. The court also said that the officers in the department have the onerous responsibility of investigating a crime, maintenance of law and order in society and also enforcement of social legislation. “They are supposed to be the champions of any peaceful society. When candidates enter the system through corrupt means, we cannot expect that there will be any system worth mentioning to safeguard the interest of the citizen. It is rightly said that corruption is like cancer in our society”, the court added. According to the prosecution, Harish, who is accused No. 34, was apprehended on June 13, 2022, and since then he is in judicial custody. As per the chargesheet, he conspired with other co-accused and developed contacts with the aspirants who were willing to shell out some money to gain entry into the department from the backdoor. He allegedly acted as a middleman in collecting Rs 30 lakh each from accused No 14 and accused No 16 and earned a commission of Rs 5 lakh for the job he did.