Home States Karnataka

GTD holds rally, JDS youth leaders roar in Mysuru

Youth leaders from the party Devegowda’s son Harish Gowda and Nikhil  Kumaraswamy -- arrived in an open vehicle for the event on HD Kote Road on the outskirts of Mysuru.

Published: 06th February 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

GT Devegowda

Former Karnataka higher education minister GT Devegowda (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  At a time when disgruntled JDS members from the Chamundeshwari constituency have joined Congress to challenge sitting MLA GT Devegowda in the coming Assembly election, he organised a massive rally on Sunday to silence his critics.

Called the Yuva Nayakara Janmothsava, it resembled a youth festival as thousands of youngsters from the constituency, Yelwal, Gungral Chatra, Mavinhalli and other rural areas took out a bike rally. Youth leaders from the party Devegowda’s son Harish Gowda and Nikhil  Kumaraswamy -- arrived in an open vehicle for the event on HD Kote Road on the outskirts of Mysuru.

Nikhil said he is ready to sacrifice his political career to make his father and senior party leader HD Kumaraswamy chief minister again. On differences between Devegowda and other JDS leaders in the past, Nikhil called the MLA the strength of the party and said it is common to have differences within a family. Devegowda and Harish are truly members of the extended family, he added.

He said JDS has a strong youth base in the Mysuru region with Harish, Prasanna son of Periyapatna MLA Mahadevu, T Narasipur MLA Ashwin Kumar and others working hard for the people over the last few years. “There is a strong wave for JDS in the coming election and we should look at other southern states where regional parties are ruling,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamundeshwari constituency Karnataka assembly elections GT Devegowda
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp