KEA releases list of malpractice suspects in KPTCL examination  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has listed 40 candidates as potentially indulging in malpractice during the examination for various posts in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) held in July and August last year.

The provisional list of suspected candidates comes at a time when the number of arrests across the state has crossed 50. KEA issued the list of candidates, as well as their scores, that are currently under police investigation for suspected malpractice. The 40 candidates have scored between 8.5 and 47.25 marks in the 100-mark examination that took place on July 23 and 24 and August 7 last year.

Four of the candidates -- Aishwarya R Bagewade, Vaishnavi Sanadi, Sudharani Hoovappa and Basavaraj Havadi -- were arrested by Belagavi police earlier this year for using electronic devices, mobile phones and microchips during the examination.

Several arrests have been made in the case that was brought to public attention in August last year. They included candidates, guest lecturers aiding the candidates and other individuals who helped in supplying materials to cheat. While KEA has listed the candidates, it has also stated that the candidates are still under inquiry by the police. It is not confirmed whether all the candidates have been arrested.

Arrests began soon after the examination with the scam came to light in August. The examination was for recruiting assistant engineers (civil and electrical), junior assistants and junior engineers (civil and electrical). The KEA announced the results on January 3.

