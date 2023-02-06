Political temperatures rise as parties switch gears, fine-tune strategies  

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

As the winter cold makes way for warmer weather, the political temperature in poll-bound Karnataka is rising. The ruling and opposition parties have switched gears to take their campaign to the next level. The campaigning is becoming shriller by the day and the discourse is hitting a new low, indicating the bitter battle ahead this summer.

The parties are working on fine-tuning their strategies to make the most of their strengths and resolving issues at the local as well as state level as they get down to shortlisting candidates. The focus is also on wooing a large section of undecided voters, who will be a deciding factor. Much before releasing manifestos, the parties are announcing their welfare schemes and freebies, and candidates hopeful of getting tickets are reaching out to voters in their own way, prompting the Election Commission officials to crack the whip.

For now, BJP and Congress are busy finalising the candidates, while JDS got a headstart by announcing its first list some time ago. The poll battle is likely to get more intense after the budget session of the state legislature and parties finalise their candidates. The session starts on February 10 and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present the budget on February 17. As expected, the exercise ahead of the polls will be an effort to please all with populist moves. To be fair to Bommai, we have to wait and see if there will be an effort to strike a balance between being a populist leader and a pragmatic administrator, who will look at and even beyond the polls.

Whatever it may be, the ruling BJP will be waiting to go to town with the budget announcements and the government’s report card. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on the “double-engine” governments’ performance during his frequent visits to the poll-bound state is also seen as an effort to burnish the state government’s report card, especially when the government is facing a slew of allegations and Opposition setting the narrative.

The BJP is making all-out efforts to counter that narrative and continuing with its yatras. The party is starting yatras by state leaders from four different directions, simultaneously, in the next few days. But, beating anti-incumbency at the ground level will be a challenge for the party that is known for its well-oiled election-fighting machinery and springing surprises at the last minute.

On their part, Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) look confident and are making efforts to reach out to voters with their assurances as well as highlighting the government’s failures. They are unlikely to show much interest in the session and the budget. Congress leaders have already dubbed the yet-to-be-presented budget as an election budget that will be full of freebies to woo voters.

Congress leaders feel there is a lot of anger against the government and the situation is conducive for them. After the first round of the yatra that covered all districts, top Congress leaders have now split into different teams to cover all the 224 Assembly segments. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah is touring North Karnataka, while state Congress president DK Shivakumar is leading the charge in the Vokkaliga heartland of South Karnataka.

The challenge is to tour the state separately to make the most of the time and yet ensure that the party cadre gets the right signals from the top to put a truly united front. It’s easier said than done, especially when many leaders nourish chief ministerial ambitions and their followers vie for tickets. Fielding the right candidates who can encash the anti-incumbency factor at the ground level is an equally tough challenge for Congress.

At least at this point, no party appears to be in a commanding position to cross the 113-mark on its own, though equations may change as we approach the polls. The element of uncertainty gives the JDS a reason to nurse its ambitions. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is touring the state for 62 days and plans to continue till the end of March.

Despite many drawbacks such as failure to broad-base the leadership, organise the party across the state, many leaders deserting the party, and accusations of being a caste and family-centric party, JDS has many advantages too. A clear leadership, no confusion in giving tickets or taking up issues, a stronghold in the Vokkaliga region, and Kumaraswamy’s resolve and vigour to fight the national parties.

However, the regional party’s experiments have not worked well in Karnataka politics in the last many elections. Since its stupendous performance under HD Deve Gowda’s leadership in 1994 when he became the chief minister and went on to become the Prime Minister, the JDS has never done that well, though it was part of the coalition governments. Its sway in the Old Mysuru region and efforts to better its performance in other parts of the state hold the key to the outcome of the 2023 polls. The national parties will certainly be wary of its potential to offset their calculations.

