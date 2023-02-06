Two workers die of suffocation inside STP at apartment complex, five booked  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two workers died of asphyxiation inside a sewage treatment plant (STP) of a residential apartment complex on the Kanakapura Road in Konanakuntte police station limits on Saturday night. The two were engaged in STP work when the incident happened.

Following a complaint from the wife of one of the deceased, the police have registered a case of death by negligence under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against five people. The duo were working for a city-based private company which is into construction and treatment plants.

The deceased are identified as Ravi Kumar of Gollarahatti village of Koratagere taluk in Tumakuru district, and Dileep Kumar from Odisha. The two are said to have gone to work at around 2 pm. They were found unconscious and were shifted to a hospital where they died.

Kumar’s 29-year-old wife Sashikala got to know about her husband’s death around 9 pm when the field officer of the firm inform her about the death. The bodies were shifted to the KIMS Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem. The police are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the death.

The Konankunte police have registered a case against Mukthiyar Ahmed, owner of the firm where the two victims worked, Prabhu, electric in-charge, Ramesh, field officer, management of the apartment complex and the owner of the apartment. The Konanakunte police have registered a case and are further investigating.

