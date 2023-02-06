Home States Karnataka

Two workers die of suffocation inside STP at apartment complex, five booked  

The deceased are identified as Ravi Kumar of Gollarahatti village of Koratagere taluk in Tumakuru district, and Dileep Kumar from Odisha. 

Published: 06th February 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sewage Treatment Plant

Sewage treatment plant for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two workers died of asphyxiation inside a sewage treatment plant (STP) of a residential apartment complex on the Kanakapura Road in Konanakuntte police station limits on Saturday night. The two were engaged in  STP work when the incident happened.

Following a complaint from the wife of one of the deceased, the police have registered a case of death by negligence under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against five people. The duo were working for a city-based private company which is into construction and treatment plants.

The deceased are identified as Ravi Kumar of Gollarahatti village of Koratagere taluk in Tumakuru district, and Dileep Kumar from Odisha. The two are said to have gone to work at around 2 pm. They were found unconscious and were shifted to a hospital where they died.

Kumar’s 29-year-old wife Sashikala got to know about her husband’s death around 9 pm when the field officer of the firm inform her about the death. The bodies were shifted to the KIMS Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem. The police are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the death.

The Konankunte police have registered a case against Mukthiyar Ahmed, owner of the firm where the two victims worked, Prabhu, electric in-charge, Ramesh, field officer, management of the apartment complex and the owner of the apartment. The Konanakunte police have registered a case and are further investigating.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sewage treatment plant IPC asphyxiation
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp