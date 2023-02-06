Voter list is Bhagavad Gita for BJP workers, says Kateel  

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the role of a ‘Page Pramukh’ is significant and the voters’ list is the Bhagavad Gita for BJP workers. Addressing the party’s first Page Pramukh conference on NES Ground here on Sunday, Kateel said Page Pramukhs should be in regular touch with voters. “I am happy the Bhooth Sankalpa Abhiyan was successfully conducted in Shivamogga.

As many as 21,000 members have enrolled in Shivamogga city alone. I will like to thank the Page Pramukhs for that,” he said. Kateel said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who united India and not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently conducted the Bharat Jodo Yatra across India. “Cultural India is rising, and around 24 acres of land was given in an Arab country to construct a Ganesha temple,” he said.

He added that former CM Siddaramaiah divided society by officially observing Tipu Jayanti. “The BJP government enforced the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act and Anti-Conversion Act. It was the BJP that sanctioned Gau Shala to every district. The Karnataka government has also provided ambulances for cattle. When Siddaramaiah was CM, 24 Hindus were killed,” Kateel claimed.

Kateel said when Hindu activist Harsha was murdered in Shivamogga, the BJP government for the first time gave a compensation to his kin. “Compensation was also given when BJP worker Praveen Nettaru was murdered. It was the Modi government that banned the PFI and brought justice for the murders of Hindu activists,” he said. Senior leader and MLA K S Eshwarappa, MP B Y Raghavendra and BJP district president Megharaj spoke at the event.



