A ‘people’s budget’ by a people-friendly government: BRS leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the State Budget, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Monday said that it fulfils the aspirations of all communities.

Applauding the decision to waive farmers’ loans worth Rs 6,385 crore, Indrakaran Reddy termed the proposal of Rs 12,000 crore for the construction of houses a major aspect of the budget.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the Budget met all expectations, specifically with the allocation of Rs 32,426 crore for the PR department. He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Calling it a ‘people’s budget’ and naming the BRS government as ‘people-friendly government’, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy too expressed his happiness at the Rs 26,885 crore allocated to the Agriculture department and Rs 1,000 crore for oil palm cultivation.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that the Budget met the people’s expectations. He said that the major part of the Budget was devoted to people’s welfare and thanked the CM for Rs 9,599 crore proposed to the Home department.

MP Nama Nageswar Rao praised the Budget by pointing out that the major allocations were for the welfare and equality of all communities. MP K Keshava Rao said that Telangana was No. 1 in per capita income and expressed satisfaction at the allocation made to the agriculture sector.

MLC K Kavitha expressed her satisfaction with the Budget, saying that it focused on important sectors such as infrastructure, employment, agriculture, education, rural economy and health, which echoes nothing less than public welfare and promises an increase in GDP. She added that the Budget has once again proven that there are leaders who work for the empowerment of common people.

MLA Guvvala Balaraju said that Opposition leaders should consider the good work done before making any anti-government statements.

