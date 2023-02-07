AAP leader Brijesh poses 5 questions to PM related to Adani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Brijesh Kalappa on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading people by using new words like glocal and Amrit Kaal to describe the Union Budget and challenged the latter to answer five questions related to businessman Gautam Adani.

Addressing the media here, Kalappa said, “They (government) take one word, combine it with another, create a new word, and announce it to confuse people. What really matters is how this (the announcements) have helped people in the last eight years. Instead of playing with words, Modi should explain to people how it will benefit them.”

Taking a dig at Modi for visiting Karnataka for the third time in 2023, he said, “The PM did not visit Karnataka when he was asked to come when people died because of pothole-related accidents in Bengaluru. He did not even come when there was no water to drink or to solve the Cauvery and Mekedatu issues. He didn’t come when I asked for a final notification on the Krishna river issue. He did not come when there was a border issue between Karnataka and Maharashtra. He comes to the state only during elections,” he said.

Posing five questions to the PM related to Adani, he asked, “Did Adani get the lion’s share of $22 billion worth of 26 contracts in May 2015 when he went to China with Modi? Was it not that Modi travelled the most in Adani’s aircraft in the 2014 and 2019 elections? Is it true or false that Modi spoke to the Australian PM to benefit Carmichael Mining Company? Is it true or false that when Modi went to Mongolia in 2020, he introduced Adani to the PM there? If an Indian company invests abroad, it gets help from that country and not from our country. But is it true or false that Adani received a subsidy of Rs 10,000 crore from SBI for the Carmichael project? I am also worried as to why local banks there have not helped. I would like to ask these five questions to Modi who has come to Bengaluru,” Kalappa charged.

He said AAP will contest from all the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

