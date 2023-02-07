Home States Karnataka

Boy falls off train near Hassan, dies a day later

A distraught Kumar said that his wife pleaded with the co-passengers to pull the chain to stop the train but no one helped.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy, who fell off a running train, reportedly died a painful death after being alive for almost a day. The deceased, CA Yojith, was found bleeding profusely in the bushes with his right leg cut off below the knee just before he breathed his last. He was lying unattended in a dense forest, gasping for breath. When found, he was in an unconscious state.

After he was shifted to the nearest government hospital, he has declared brought dead. The incident occurred between Hassan and Mavinikere railway stations on Tuesday (January 31). The boy’s mother, HS Savitha, a homemaker, was travelling with him to Mysuru.

The family hails from Kadur village in Chikkamagaluru district. The duo was travelling in an unreserved compartment of the Shivamogga-Talaguppa Exp from Kadur on January 30, when the tragedy struck. The boy’s father, CH Anand Kumar, who worked in a real estate firm in Bengaluru before moving to Mysuru with his family to pursue his LLB degree, told TNIE, “My baby had asked for biscuits which my wife gave to him. She was then trying to keep the biscuits in a bag in the luggage rack at the top. I am given to understand that he was eating the biscuits and walked away from her.

They were in the second seat from the door which was open. He must have slipped and fallen out.” Government Railway Police (GRP) sources said that the mother told them that she heard a big thud.

Co-passengers didn’t help pull the chain, rues father

“It took her a while to realise that her son was missing and she went around looking for him in the train. When she was not able to find him, she pulled the alarm chain in the compartment near Holenarasipura by 2.30 pm. Since there is no station there, the train stopped at Mavinakere railway station, roughly around 10 km away from where Yojith is suspected to have fallen,” said a cop.

A distraught Kumar said that his wife pleaded with the co-passengers to pull the chain to stop the train but no one helped. “Finally, she did it herself. I had taken my brother-in-law, who complained of chest pain to a hospital in Shivamogga, so, I could not travel with my family to Kadur. I tried to take care of someone’s life and I ended up losing someone so important to me.”

GRP cops and Savitha walked back along the tracks to locate Yojith. “We may have walked for over 10 km but could not trace him. The father joined us later and he walked with some cops throughout the night until 5.30 am on Tuesday to trace the boy.

Later, the mother gave us clues about a canal and dense forest she had noticed following which we took a different route, walked along the tracks and found the boy in an unconscious condition, gasping for breath. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital where they declared him dead after we reached,” said the cop, who was part of the search team. Kumar, who was inconsolable, told TNIE, “He (Yojith) is my soulmate. He is my life and I wanted to do so much for him. The pain is simply too much.”

