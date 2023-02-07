Home States Karnataka

I am against Hindutva, not Hindu religion: Siddaramaiah

He said Hindutva and Hinduism are different.

Published: 07th February 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he is not anti-Hindu, but only anti-Hindutva. Releasing the life story of former MLA BR Patil titled ‘Nirbhaya Waadadedege’, Siddaramaiah said Hindutva is against the Constitution. The former chief minister also slammed Hindutva and Manuvad, saying that they encourage violence.

He said Hindutva and Hinduism are different. “My opponents say I am against the Hindu religion. I am not. I am a Hindu too....,” the Badami MLA said.  

Siddaramaiah said that no religion preaches violence, but Hindutva encourages violence.  Former minister SK Kanta, Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima, Afzalpur MLA MY Patil, former ministers Sharanaprakash Patil and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, former MLA BR Patil and former MLC Allamaprabhu Patil were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Hindutva Hinduism
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp