I am against Hindutva, not Hindu religion: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he is not anti-Hindu, but only anti-Hindutva. Releasing the life story of former MLA BR Patil titled ‘Nirbhaya Waadadedege’, Siddaramaiah said Hindutva is against the Constitution. The former chief minister also slammed Hindutva and Manuvad, saying that they encourage violence.

He said Hindutva and Hinduism are different. “My opponents say I am against the Hindu religion. I am not. I am a Hindu too....,” the Badami MLA said.

Siddaramaiah said that no religion preaches violence, but Hindutva encourages violence. Former minister SK Kanta, Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima, Afzalpur MLA MY Patil, former ministers Sharanaprakash Patil and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, former MLA BR Patil and former MLC Allamaprabhu Patil were present.

