I respect Brahmins, attempt made to twist my remarks, says HDK

Murthy said they appreciated Kumaraswamy’s initiative to set up the Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board when he was the CM, but they will not tolerate such remarks.

Published: 07th February 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Facing flak over his remarks against the Brahmin community, JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said he respects the community and he is not against its leader becoming the CM. “I said that the RSS is planning to make a leader with Marathi Peshwa DNA as the CM,” he said and added that there is an attempt to twist his remarks, but no one is not talking about the actual issue he raised.

On Sunday, the former CM had stated that the RSS recently discussed making Union Minister Pralhad Joshi as the CM and appointing eight DyCMs if the party returns to power. Kumaraswamy had also stated that Joshi is not like South Karnataka Brahmins, but he belongs to the sect of Maratha Peshwas who damaged Sringeri Mutt and those who killed Mahatma Gandhi and asked people to be wary of RSS plans.

“I respect the Brahmin community and I have not insulted them. Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board was established when I was the CM,” the former CM said.  

HS Sachidananda Murthy, chairman, Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board, said Kumaraswamy should not speak about the community in such a manner.

Demanding that the former CM apologise, Murthy said it has become a fashion for a few to criticise the Brahmins to show that they are secular.   

Murthy said they appreciated Kumaraswamy’s initiative to set up the Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board when he was the CM, but they will not tolerate such remarks.

