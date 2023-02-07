Karnataka is top producer of renewable energy, ethanol

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka stands first in the production of renewable energy, accounting for nearly 50 per cent of the country’s renewable energy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking at the India Energy Week event on Monday, Bommai said the state has been manufacturing 15,000MW of renewable energy, which will gain importance in the next five years. The state is focusing on various kinds of storage facilities for renewable energy. He pointed out that the recently held Global Investors’ Meet provided an opportunity to nine companies to invest Rs 3 lakh crore in green hydrogen, of which Rs 2 lakh crore is renewable energy.

“The aim is to make Karnataka number one in the country in electric vehicle manufacturing, as the state has an investor-friendly EV policy too,” Bommai added.

PM Narendra Modi greets the gathering at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, CM Basavaraj Bommai and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri look on | Nagaraja Gadekal

Karnataka also stands first in the manufacture of ethanol. The state has several sugar factories and will contribute in a big way in its manufacture. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Amrit Kaal, the energy sector will be developed on a large scale, and will be achieved with the slogan ‘Maximum fuel, minimum pollution’, he added.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India aims to cut down on net emissions by 2070. “We remain focused on energy efficiency, laying impetus on fuels of the future, like biofuels and hydrogen, and increasing the use of renewable energies. At the same time, we are taking transformative steps to increase domestic exploration and production of traditional hydrocarbons,” said Puri.

SOLAR COOK-TOP

The double-burner solar cook-top designed by Indian Oil Corporation was launched here. It is rechargeable with an indoor solar cooking model. It is a green and effective cooking solution, and can be used for boiling, steaming, frying and baking. In the next couple of years, the government wants to reach out to 3 crore households, Modi said. He urged investors to see this as a huge opportunity for investment.

Fabric using bottles

The Indian Oil Corporation will collect 10 crore used water bottles and convert them to yarn. This fabric is supplied to textile industries for manufacture of uniforms for IOC petrol pump staff and LPG agency. They can also supply uniforms to non-combat Army personnel. This is an initiative to recycle pet water bottles which are harmful to the environment. PM Modi was given a jacket made of recycled pet bottles.

E20 ethanol blend

The PM launched fuel with 20 per cent blend of ethanol, which is primarily produced from sugarcane. At present, India is using ethanol mix of 10 per cent. E20 fuel supply will start in 15 selected cities, and extended to other cities later. This will reduce the burden on demand of crude oil, which is imported.

