Lokayukta police fail to examine officer, Karnataka High Court upholds acquittal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upholding the acquittal of former Joint Director of Employment and Training Shivalingamurthy from corruption charges, the Karnataka High Court directed the Special Court to release Rs 12.15 lakh in cash seized from his house during a raid in 2003. The prosecution Lokayukta police failed to examine investigating officer Mahesh, who led the raid team, the HC said.

Dismissing the appeal filed by Lokayukta police against Shivalingamurthy’s acquittal by the Special Court from corruption charges on March 9, 2018, Justice K Natarajan allowed an appeal filed by him for the release of cash seized by Lokayukta police during the search. He moved the high court as there was no order from the Special Court either to confiscate the amount or release the amount to him, though he was acquitted.

“When the investigating officer seized Rs 12.15 lakh from the house of the appellant-accused, no investigation was done and no chargesheet filed on the said amount. Therefore, the amount is liable to be released to the accused. If the investigation agency collected any material that he has amassed wealth more than his known sources of income, they could have taken any action against him.

That apart, the employer of higher officials of the department has also not initiated any inquiry against him for having possession of Rs.12.15 lakh in the house. Therefore, the amount deserves to be released to the appellant-accused,” the HC said, dismissing the appeal filed by Lokayukta police. Shivalingamurthy was charge sheeted by Lokayukta police under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Then DySP AN Rajanna raided the office of Shivalingamurthy, who is accused No 2, at Subbaiah Circle in the city. The grounds that he and the director of ITI Training Institute, an IAS officer and accused No.1, allegedly demanded and accepted illegal gratification of Rs 7 lakh for showing official favour by misusing the official position that they assist ITI institutions and students for malpractices in the examination by collecting bribes.

BENGALURU: Upholding the acquittal of former Joint Director of Employment and Training Shivalingamurthy from corruption charges, the Karnataka High Court directed the Special Court to release Rs 12.15 lakh in cash seized from his house during a raid in 2003. The prosecution Lokayukta police failed to examine investigating officer Mahesh, who led the raid team, the HC said. Dismissing the appeal filed by Lokayukta police against Shivalingamurthy’s acquittal by the Special Court from corruption charges on March 9, 2018, Justice K Natarajan allowed an appeal filed by him for the release of cash seized by Lokayukta police during the search. He moved the high court as there was no order from the Special Court either to confiscate the amount or release the amount to him, though he was acquitted. “When the investigating officer seized Rs 12.15 lakh from the house of the appellant-accused, no investigation was done and no chargesheet filed on the said amount. Therefore, the amount is liable to be released to the accused. If the investigation agency collected any material that he has amassed wealth more than his known sources of income, they could have taken any action against him. That apart, the employer of higher officials of the department has also not initiated any inquiry against him for having possession of Rs.12.15 lakh in the house. Therefore, the amount deserves to be released to the appellant-accused,” the HC said, dismissing the appeal filed by Lokayukta police. Shivalingamurthy was charge sheeted by Lokayukta police under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Then DySP AN Rajanna raided the office of Shivalingamurthy, who is accused No 2, at Subbaiah Circle in the city. The grounds that he and the director of ITI Training Institute, an IAS officer and accused No.1, allegedly demanded and accepted illegal gratification of Rs 7 lakh for showing official favour by misusing the official position that they assist ITI institutions and students for malpractices in the examination by collecting bribes.