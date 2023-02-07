PM lays out 4-pronged strategy to boost energy sector

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major push for the energy sector in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid out a four-pronged strategy while appealing to global and domestic investors from the exploration and production (E&P) sector to invest in the country.

Inaugurating the India Energy Week 2023 here, the prime minister explained four major verticals for the strategy for the energy sector: increasing domestic exploration and production; diversifying the supply; expanding fuels like biofuel, ethanol, compressed biogas and solar; and de-carbonisation via electric vehicles and hydrogen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, releases a jacket made from pet bottles during the inauguration of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

Modi said India is working to enhance petrochemical production capacity, and asked the industry leadership to utilise technology and the startup ecosystem to expand their energy landscape.

He said ‘no-go’ restrictions on oil exploration and production on up to 10 lakh square kilometre area were lifted, and appealed to investors “to make use of these opportunities, and increase your presence in the exploration of fossil fuels.” He pointed out that the E&P sector had shown interest in the areas that were hitherto inaccessible.

Justifying the need for more investments in the energy sector, Modi pointed at the increasing need and demand for energy in the country in the near future with a rapid pace of development expected to result in new cities being developed. Quoting International Energy Association, the Prime Minister said India’s energy demands will be highest in the present decade which presents an opportunity for the investors and stakeholders of the energy sector.

Modi showcases India’s green might

Speaking about the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims at net zero emissions by 2070 with a comprehensive action plan for establishing a green hydrogen ecosystem, Modi said India is aiming to produce 5 MMTPA green hydrogen by the end of this decade which brings in the possibility of investments of more than Rs 8 lakh crore. He said the country aims at increasing the share of green hydrogen to 25 percent by replacing grey hydrogen.

Highlighting India’s growing energy demand needing higher investments, he said the country’s share in the global oil demand is 5%, which is expected to rise to 11%, while gas demand is expected to rise up to 500% by 2030.

He underlined that new opportunities for investment and collaboration are being created by the expanding energy sector of India.

Modi said the government is working on mission mode to increase the consumption of natural gas in our energy mix from 6% to 15% by 2030 where all the needed infrastructure will be provided by ‘One Nation One Grid’.

“The government is trying to increase the capacity of LNG Terminal regasification”, he said. The terminal regasification capacity of 21 million metric tonnes per annum has doubled in 2022 while efforts are being made to increase it even more. He also added that the number of city gas distributions in the country has gone up nine times and the number of compressed natural gas stations has gone up to 5,000 from 900 in 2014.

The PM touched upon the gas pipeline network which has increased to 22,000 km from 14,000 in 2014 and pointed out that the network will expand to 35,000 km in the next 4-5 years. He said India is the fourth largest country in refining capacity and efforts are on to increase the capacity to 450 MMTPA from the current capacity of 250 MMTPA.

Modi said India has connected more than 19 crore families with clean cooking fuel since 2014. Throwing light on the solar cooktop launched at the event’s inaugural, the prime minister said it would give a new dimension to green and clean cooking in India. “More than 3 crore households will have access to solar cooktops within the next 2-3 years. With more than 25 crore families in India, this will bring a revolution in the kitchen,” he said.

Giving examples of LED bulbs in homes and streetlights, smart metres at home, adoption of CNG and LNG, and the increased popularity of electric vehicles, Modi highlighted the rapidly shifting trends towards effective methods of energy conservation.

The PM, touching upon the crucial subject of battery cost in EVs being 40-50 per cent of the cost of the car, said the government has started a production-linked incentive scheme worth Rs 18,000 crore which would be a significant step towards manufacturing advanced chemical cells of 50 GigaWatt hours.

Modi said after the first 2G Ethanol bio-refinery in August last year, preparations were on for 12 commercial 2G Ethanol plants. Similarly, efforts are in the direction of the commercial feasibility of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel.

