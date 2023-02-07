PM Modi: Double-engine government will ensure implementation of projects

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Dedicating the country’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility of HAL at Bidarehallakaval near Nittur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sent out a message to poll-bound Karnataka that development projects can be implemented within a timeframe if there is a double engine government both at the Centre and state.

He said because of the double-engine government, many projects, including HAL’s new facility, could be implemented.

He listed Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman’s budget announcements that are aimed at the state, including Rs 5,360 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project that will benefit Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga and Davanagere and drought-affected areas of central Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the Light Utility Helicopter at the

HAL factory in Tumakuru on Monday | Express

Laying the foundation stone for the industrial township, Modi said it is a big gift to Tumakuru after the Food Park and HAL facility that will help develop the district into a big industrial centre of the country. It will be developed under the PM Gatishakti scheme and will have multimodal connectivity via Mumbai-Chennai Highway, Bengaluru Airport, Tumakuru Railway station and Mangaluru Port, he said.

“The country is taking forward the millet concept of Karnataka. Coarse grains, including ragi, have been given the identity of Shri Anna. The millet production has been given a boost in the Budget and it will benefit small farmers of Karnataka,” he said. “The budget which is middle-class friendly will give strength to everyone’s efforts for the Viksit Bharat.

It is a popular, all-encompassing and all-inclusive budget,” he said. “The double-engine government is paying equal attention to social and physical infrastructure. The budget allocation for the Jal Jeevan Mission has been increased by Rs 20,000 crores as compared to last year,” said the Prime Minister, who had earlier also laid the foundation stones for two JJM projects to ensure drinking water to Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli taluks. The PM Vikas Yojna will allow craftsmen to further enrich their art and skills, he said.

