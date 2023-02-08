India eyes energy security that’s affordable, accessible in Bengaluru

Hrithik Kiran Bagade and Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Climate change is a defining challenge of our times, and low carbon emissions are key to mitigating it, said Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday. In its journey of energy transition, India is aiming to achieve its net zero carbon targets by 2070. To this end, the country is vying to achieve energy security that is affordable and accessible to all, Puri told the 9th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable at the India Energy Week 2023.

While India’s energy demand is three times the global average and the appetite for energy is only expected to rise, the country — one of Asia’s largest — is committed to taking concrete steps to rein in climate change. Elaborating, Puri said, “Each day, 60 million Indians go to the petrol pump. Our consumption is 5 million barrels of crude a day, but since our growth in energy demand is rising thrice the global average... the appetite for energy will rise... We have made concrete steps in that direction... a low carbon emission pathway for development is the key.”

On the energy crisis, Puri stated, “It has created a ripple effect on other sectors. High gas prices have created a fertiliser crisis, which has led to food security concerns. Many countries are facing recessionary anxiety, as the high energy and commodity prices have raised inflationary concerns.”

Stressing that the world needs hydrocarbons, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber said, “The current energy systems cannot be unplugged before a new energy system is built.”

Calling upon every segment to work together in the energy transition, Al-Jaber said, “There is no conflict of interest, but it’s a common interest that everyone should work towards, in the bid to find needed solutions in the energy transition to make a great leap in economic prosperity.”

He added that despite the ongoing (Russia-Ukraine) war, the fear of recession and recovery from a Covid-battered world, the annual investment in clean energy has crossed $1 trillion — an all-time high. Commenting on India’s target of achieving 500 GW of clean energy by 2030, he said it is ambitious but achievable, and offered the UAE’s assistance.

International Energy Forum Secretary General Joseph McMonigle said that while energy security is back on the agenda globally, the future of energy will be determined in India.

“Energy security can be achieved by investing and establishing trusted partnerships between producers and consumers. Even as we head towards clean energy, half of our energy needs will come from oil and gas. We need to continue investing in the latter to support the global economy and protect the quality of life everywhere. To ensure adequate supply, it’s estimated that an investment of $640 billion per year is needed,” he concluded.

