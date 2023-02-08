JDS alleges corruption in Union Minister’s office, Joshi refutes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday alleged that a person working in Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi’s office was involved in corruption and demanded a high-level probe into it. Joshi has rubbished it as “wild allegations and heights of misleading the public.”

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, JDS MLC SL Bhoje Gowda alleged that a person working in the minister’s office was involved in corruption in recommending a person’s name for membership in the National Medical Council and appointment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Former chief minister Kumaraswamy was also present during the press conference.

Gowda alleged that Rs 2.5 crore was transferred to a particular bank account twice and there is a need for a high-level probe to know what was the connection between money transfers, the recommendation letter, and who got the money. A copy of a bank statement and a letter with the name masked were released to the media. Gowda claimed they have several documents related to alleged irregularities that will be released soon.

Joshi took to Twitter to rubbish the allegations. “This type of wild and baseless allegations will be dealt with seriously. I will contemplate filing a defamation case for tarnishing my name,” he stated. “First of all, this letter is marked to a doctor, and I am certainly not a doctor. There is no such employee working in my office. If you are so confident, why have you blurred the name and content of this letter,” he stated while tagging the letter that was released by the JDS leader.

Joshi also tagged the original copy of the letter that was addressed by then Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to Dr BD Pandey, Ex-Municipal Councillor, New Delhi, in which the minister was acknowledging that he received the curriculum vitae of a doctor who was being recommended for appointment as member in the National Medical Commission. However, the original letter has no mention of Joshi or any staff of his office.

Senior BJP leader and MLC Chaluvadi Narayanswamy said the JDS leaders are targeting Joshi after he criticised the party’s Pancharatna Yatra. “This shows immaturity of the JDS leaders,” he said.

