Home States Karnataka

JDS alleges corruption in Union Minister’s office, Joshi refutes

Joshi took to Twitter to rubbish the allegations.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday alleged that a person working in Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi’s office was involved in corruption and demanded a high-level probe into it. Joshi has rubbished it as “wild allegations and heights of misleading the public.”

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, JDS MLC SL Bhoje Gowda alleged that a person working in the minister’s office was involved in corruption in recommending a person’s name for membership in the National Medical Council and appointment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Former chief minister Kumaraswamy was also present during the press conference.

Gowda alleged that Rs 2.5 crore was transferred to a particular bank account twice and there is a need for a high-level probe to know what was the connection between money transfers, the recommendation letter, and who got the money. A copy of a bank statement and a letter with the name masked were released to the media. Gowda claimed they have several documents related to alleged irregularities that will be released soon.

Joshi took to Twitter to rubbish the allegations. “This type of wild and baseless allegations will be dealt with seriously. I will contemplate filing a defamation case for tarnishing my name,” he stated. “First of all, this letter is marked to a doctor, and I am certainly not a doctor. There is no such employee working in my office. If you are so confident, why have you blurred the name and content of this letter,” he stated while tagging the letter that was released by the JDS leader.

Joshi also tagged the original copy of the letter that was addressed by then Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to Dr BD Pandey, Ex-Municipal Councillor, New Delhi, in which the minister was acknowledging that he received the curriculum vitae of a doctor who was being recommended for appointment as member in the National Medical Commission. However, the original letter has no mention of Joshi or any staff of his office.

Senior BJP leader and MLC Chaluvadi Narayanswamy said the JDS leaders are targeting Joshi after he criticised the party’s Pancharatna Yatra. “This shows immaturity of the JDS leaders,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pralhad Joshi AIIMS
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp