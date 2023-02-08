Karnataka HC sends ‘arrogant’ advocate to jail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has sent an advocate to judicial custody for a week on charges of making baseless allegations against four sitting judges.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order on February 2, 2023, in criminal contempt proceedings initiated against the advocate KS Anil by the High Court in 2019.

“We asked the accused whether he requires some time to make oral submissions or to file written submissions. However, he avoided the query of the court and started behaving arrogantly.... In spite of our attempts to hear him patiently, the accused started making gestures in the court”, the court said.

“Making allegations against the judges of this court clearly shows that the accused has no regard for the judicial system. As a practising advocate, the consistent behaviour of the accused on earlier occasions too, besides making wild allegations against the judicial system and the judicial officers in particular, indicates that he is trying to demean the institution and is lowering the image of the judicial system in public eye,” the court said.

Advocate made allegations against 4 judges

“As such, this court is left with no other option except to pass an order for taking the accused into judicial custody for committing contempt of court”, the court said in its order. The court said that the accused should be produced before the court on February 10, 2023, the next date of hearing.

Contempt Proceedings

The court had initiated contempt proceedings against Anil in 2019, saying that the allegations made by him against four sitting judges of the high court prima facie tend to scandalise the court and interfere with the administration of justice. Prima facie, the allegations constitute criminal contempt within the meaning of Section 2 (c) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, the court had noted while passing the order on August 5, 2019.

Though time was granted to the accused to unconditionally withdraw all allegations made by him against the judges and to tender an unconditional apology, he did not show remorse.

